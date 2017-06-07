HOUSTON (AP) — SemGroup Corp. plans to buy Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Co. in a more than $2 billion deal.
SemGroup on Tuesday announced the planned acquisition from investment funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners. The agreement, including about 330 acres (130 hectares) along the Houston Ship Channel, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
SemGroup, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a petroleum pipeline and storage company.
Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Co. stores, blends and transports residual fuel and crude oil via pipeline, ship, barge, rail and truck. The storage site includes more than 140 tanks ranging in size from 10,000 barrels to 400,000 barrels.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH