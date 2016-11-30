DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — A self-driving truck is scheduled to hit the road in central Ohio in conjunction with an announcement about new state investments to support researching that kind of transportation technology.

Officials say the vehicle from self-driving truck maker Otto will travel a 35-mile stretch of U.S. Route 33 between Dublin and East Liberty after Wednesday’s announcement by Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik). A driver will be in the self-driving truck as a backup.

Officials say that section of Route 33 will become a corridor where technologies can be safely tested in real-life traffic, aided by a fiber-optic cable network and sensor systems slated for installation next year. Kasich’s announcement is expected to detail that investment.

The self-driving truck also is slated to travel on the Ohio Turnpike later this week.