This week’s best business quotes cover high-priced art, off-price shopping, driverless trucks and fancy computers.
“The painting has this extreme power that’s seductive but on the other hand is also threatening.”
Executive of the auction house Phillips, on the Gerhard Richter painting of a jet fighter that Paul Allen is reportedly selling for an estimated $25 million to $35 million.
“When you’ll see a truck driving down the road with nobody in the front seat, you’ll know that it’s highly unlikely to get into a collision, drive aggressively, or waste a single drop of fuel.”
Otto, the self-driving trucking company owned by Uber, after announcing it had completed its first delivery mission: carrying a beer load 120 miles from Fort Collins, Colo., to Colorado Springs.
“We’d rather invite people to go outside with us rather than be fighting it out in the aisles.”
REI CEO Jerry Stritzke on decision to keep stores closed the day after Thanksgiving.
T.J. Maxx shopper Tabitha Dardes on the appeal of off-price retailers, which have won over many former department store customers.
Analyst Stephen Baker of NPD Group about the Surface Studio, Microsoft’s $2,999 desktop computer aimed at engineers and creative types.
“We are the company that stands for the builders, the makers, the creators, That’s who we are.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at the same Windows event in New York.
