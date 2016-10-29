This week’s best business quotes cover high-priced art, off-price shopping, driverless trucks and fancy computers.

Executive of the auction house Phillips, on the Gerhard Richter painting of a jet fighter that Paul Allen is reportedly selling for an estimated $25 million to $35 million.

Otto, the self-driving trucking company owned by Uber, after announcing it had completed its first delivery mission: carrying a beer load 120 miles from Fort Collins, Colo., to Colorado Springs.

REI CEO Jerry Stritzke on decision to keep stores closed the day after Thanksgiving.

T.J. Maxx shopper Tabitha Dardes on the appeal of off-price retailers, which have won over many former department store customers.

Analyst Stephen Baker of NPD Group about the Surface Studio, Microsoft’s $2,999 desktop computer aimed at engineers and creative types.

“We are the company that stands for the builders, the makers, the creators, That’s who we are.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at the same Windows event in New York.