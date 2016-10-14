BENAULIM, India (AP) — India’s beach resort state of Goa has been turned into a high security zone with thousands of paramilitary troops, coast guards and police guarding venues where the leaders of five emerging market economies are meeting over the weekend.

Sniffer dogs and troops with mine-detectors combed the white sandy beaches next to the five-star hotel in Benaulim village, where the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are meeting for their eighth summit Saturday.

The sprawling hotel lawns are closed to the public, with plainclothes security officials and uniformed police forming several layers of security.

Goa police also shut sections of the main road and tourists visiting the popular holiday resort had to take long detours to reach the few beaches that are open to the public this weekend.