PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal securities officials want a former Portland, Maine, developer to pay a nearly $6 million fine he accepted in a 2010 settlement.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gI3Dso ) the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a motion in September in Philadelphia saying Michael Liberty, of Windermere, Florida, hid money and lied about being unable to pay the remaining $5.4 million.
The SEC alleged Liberty improperly diverted more than $9 million of a $100 million venture capital fund to himself or associates.
Liberty agreed to settle the allegations. A judge cut the fine to $600,000 after Liberty told the SEC his net worth was negative $29 million.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- 5th Avenue Theatre’s ‘Little Mermaid’ is Asian: ‘Why would we not?’ | Nicole Brodeur
His lawyer counter-filed and says Liberty was telling the truth about his financial condition.
Liberty pleaded guilty Monday in Maine in an illegal campaign contributions case.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.