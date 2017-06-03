A Canadian developer is taking the sphere trend to new heights, planning to add a big see-through ball to the top of a proposed Seattle skyscraper.

One of the chief complaints over Seattle’s construction boom has been the unrelenting sameness of many of the new buildings popping up.

Jeff Bezos did his best to add a little uniqueness to downtown with the three giant spheres that are nearing completion at the base of Amazon’s new headquarters.

Plans submitted recently for the Third and Virginia project in Belltown call for a 46-story building with apartments above a few floors of office and retail space, on a site that is now a parking lot.

The sphere at the top will stand about 59 feet tall, putting the top of the dome 499 feet above the street. It’s planned as a “residential amenity space” (so, sorry, you can’t come in if you don’t live there) and will also house mechanical equipment. A kitchen and lounge inside the sphere will lead to a rooftop pool, hot tub and lounge area just outside.

Like the Amazon spheres, the dome will also have some greenery, though not on the scale of the mini-urban forest being created by Amazon.

The skyscraper is tall enough to stand out from Elliott Bay and other vantage points, which should make it more visible than the skyline’s current standout dome — the Second & Seneca office building, also known as the Ban Roll-On or R2D2 Building, which features a blue/green dome on top of 22 stories.

The renderings of the planned tower certainly paint a serene picture. One shows a woman in a bikini sitting comfortably in a chair apparently suspended from the sphere’s roof, gazing out at the skyline view with a dog chilling at her feet.

In plans submitted to the city, design architect James K.M. Cheng Architects of Vancouver, B.C., and architect of record, Seattle-based MG2, describe the rooftop area as “a spectacular geodesic dome and cantilevered swimming pool.”

Vancouver, B.C.-based Westbank is developing the project, which a city design review board will give early notes on at a June 20 meeting. If approved at a later meeting, it would take a couple years for the giant ball to show up on the skyline.

You can expect rents there to be just a tad higher than the $2,200 average in downtown.

Now on Netflix: Worries about Amazon

In the eyes of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Amazon.com seems to fall somewhere between horror-movie character Freddy Krueger and Chtulhu, the legendary, multitentacled monster-god dreamed up by H.P. Lovecraft.

“They’re awfully scary,” Hastings said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked whether the Seattle company, which has recently been investing billions in streaming content that competes directly with Netflix, was his biggest threat. “I don’t know if they’re the biggest, but they’re awfully scary.”

Hastings’ assessment reflects similar thoughts in various industries, from retail to cloud computing, book publishing, streaming music and logistics — all businesses that are being ruffled by Amazon as it stretches its operations across the economic landscape.

Over the past couple of weeks, Amazon’s name has popped up in more than 100 conference calls held by publicly traded companies, according to a search of transcripts from S&P Capital IQ. In those calls, Amazon is often referred to as a partner, a competitor or an example to emulate, even by companies whose core businesses are only a sideshow for the e-commerce giant.

Take Netflix, which streams content on the internet, and spends billions acquiring films and television series and even producing its own.

For Amazon, streaming content is not a mission but the means to an end — to encourage customers to subscribe to its Prime membership program, which cements their loyalty to the Amazon e-commerce ecosystem.

Yet Amazon’s ability to invest vast sums of money in premium content — some of which has scored Oscars and Golden Globes — is giving other content streamers a run for their money.

For Hastings, Amazon is not only scary, but a thing of wonder. Amazon’s ability to invest simultaneously in many industries is unique. “It’s like they’re trying to repeal the basic laws of business,” he told CNBC. “We’re continuing to watch them and be impressed with them.”