After eight years most Americans are beginning to feel this recovery is real. For many, the comeback was long and difficult. For Seattle, the rebound was transformative.

This month is the eighth anniversary of the end of the Great Recession. Considering this is one of the longest expansions on record and nobody has repealed the business cycle, it might be a good time to take stock.

The 19-month downturn was, by many measures, the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The recovery was remarkable, too. Seattle came roaring out into one of the biggest booms in its history. Nationally, the comeback was slow in most places, despite a bull market on Wall Street fueled by abundant stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

In October 2009, national unemployment peaked at 10 percent. This was the second-worst reading since modern federal statistics began in the late 1940s (at its worst, the Depression left an estimated 25 percent unemployed).

Yet the jobless rate was worse in December 1982 — 10.8 percent — as Paul Volcker’s Federal Reserve went on an all-out war against inflation.

Unemployment was 7.2 percent in November 1984, when President Ronald Reagan carried 49 states, re-elected on the “Morning in America” campaign. The rate didn’t hit its pre-recession 1979 level until late 1987.

By contrast, unemployment was 7.7 percent in 2012, when President Barack Obama won a narrower re-election against Mitt Romney. It only matched the October 2006 pre-recession low of 4.4 percent this past April.

In other words, this downturn roughly took two years longer to hit the pre-recession benchmark than its early nasty 1980s predecessor.

No wonder it wasn’t until April that a majority of Americans surveyed by the Pew Research Center said the economy was good. It was the first time since the onset of the economic crisis that a majority gave a positive response (The election may have played a role, as more Republicans gave positive responses compared with a year ago). Last year saw widespread wealth begin to grow again.

The 1980s recovery was bolstered by heavy federal spending, and not only on the massive Reagan military buildup. By contrast, the austerity pushed by Republicans in Congress severely limited fiscal stimulus coming out of the Great Recession.

The early ‘80s recession was caused by the central bank, while the more recent downturn was brought on by a financial crisis. Economists generally agree it’s more difficult to recover from the latter.

The 1980s also saw an enormous restructuring of the economy. To critics, the megamergers, deregulation and gut punches to many industries set the table for the Great Recession and slow growth. At the time, they provided a boost for wide swaths of the economy. To supporters, they made America more competitive.

Similarly, the later 1990s saw the longest expansion in American history. The national economy hit today’s “full employment” territory when Bill Clinton was president (and had modestly hiked taxes on the rich). The tech and dot-com booms were the major drivers.

Also, consider that many adults today don’t even recall the early 1980s. They lived through what economists call “the great moderation.” Inflation was low, growth decent and recessions mild. Until the calamity that hit in late 2007.

Finally, the past eight years have brought several negative trends for average Americans into sharper focus: The loss of middle-wage jobs, stagnation of wages for large segments of the workforce, the effect of China’s entry as a major economic player. There’s also been a general pulling apart: rich from middle class and poor. Tech elite from service workers. Superstar metros from everybody else.

Although these forces have been at work for much longer, they became more pronounced after 2009, without a housing bubble to cloak them.

Seattle’s story is different: fast, disorienting growth, certainly by the “secular stagnation” standards of this recovery. (Economist and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers coined the term in 2013 to describe a long-term lack of demand and chronic lack of investment opportunities, and it couldn’t be cured by low interest rates).

Within five years, the metro area recovered to its 2008 employment level and kept rising to a record 1.7 million in April. Metro GDP bounced back within about a year of the recession’s end.

Wages have grown strongly. Demand for housing has been at national-record levels. Seattle is one of the few non-Sunbelt major metros seeing large population growth.

I count three big causes.

First, Seattle benefited from the biggest national success story: tech. Microsoft got its groove back, Amazon matured into a hydra-headed technology giant and both startups and advanced industries did well here. Also, Seattle was cheaper than the Bay Area while offering its amenities for hot young talent.

Second was the urban renaissance that saw people, especially millennials, and companies return to city cores for the first time in half a century. Seattle had the good urban bones, density and energetic downtown to take advantage.

Finally, Seattle went into the recession with a more diversified economy than most metros. The downturn and early rebound froze metropolitan economies in place competitively. It was the “come as you are” recession. Luckily for Seattle, that diversity was largely intact for the up cycle. The only major loss was a financial center, with the collapse of Washington Mutual.

With the boom have come problems of affordability for many and the loss of a good chunk of the city’s authenticity and beloved local retailers. Much of it is unrecognizable from when I arrived a decade ago.

Seattleites are hyper attuned to inequality, which is rising almost everywhere but here, too. The diverse cohorts of people lumped into the term “homeless” have also grown, but the reasons are complex and debated.

When the music stops, a few things are likely at the national level: a relatively mild recession, another “jobless recovery” at first, more people left behind, unable to replace the income from the jobs they lost with their new ones.

It will probably arrive late here, unless it’s centered in tech. And Seattle will continue to outperform the nation in the recovery.

We do have that volcano. And the Cascadia Subduction Zone. And a half-hour hop for a nuclear-tipped North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile. But those are black swans and such exotica don’t show up … often.