The 640-foot-long dry dock will be towed more than 5,000 miles east to Seattle in the fall.

Vigor Industrial has bought what will be the largest commercial dry dock in the Puget Sound region for about $20 million, and will tow the massive piece of equipment to Seattle from South Korea this fall, the company announced Monday.

The dry dock, which pumps out the water around a ship’s hull so it can be worked on, will be used to build and repair boats at the company’s 27-acre Harbor Island facility just southwest of the stadiums. Vigor already maintains boats for the likes of the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Washington State Ferries at its two existing dry-docks on Harbor Island.

Officials with the state ferry system said they were relieved, as they had been worried about a lack of space to get their boats repaired and maintained.

Vigor, which operates marine facilities across Oregon, Washington and Alaska, said the new Seattle dry dock will allow it to expand its business and operate on larger ships.

The newest dry dock measures 640 feet long — twice the length of the Seahawks field just across the Duwamish Waterway from Harbor Island — and 116 feet wide and can lift 20,000 tons.

Vigor said it will be the largest commercial facility of its kind in the region, surpassing one of its existing dry docks at Harbor Island. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton also operates a large dry dock for federal projects.

Vigor said it will spend $20 million buying the dry dock and transporting it to Seattle from Tongyeong, on the southern coast of South Korea, more than 5,000 miles away. Vigor declined to name the seller.

South Korea’s shipping industry has been in turmoil: The world’s largest shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., has been unable to meet bond payments and is struggling to restructure, while major container carrier Hanjin Shipping collapsed into bankruptcy last year.