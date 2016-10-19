Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management said the Singapore government’s Temasek investment fund will put $250 million into a 50-50 joint venture to develop and operate hospitals and senior living facilities in China.
The deal follows a $101 million infusion in July by Mitsui & Co. into a sister company, Columbia Asia, which has more than two dozen hospitals in India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Columbia China said it has a 220-bed orthopedic hospital, two multi-specialty clinics and three senior living facilities in Shanghai and Beijing. It’s also developing three multi-specialty hospitals of 300 to 500 beds, as well as other projects,
Columbia Pacific Management was founded by Dan Baty, who previously co-founded and later sold the Emeritus chain of senior-living facilities in the U.S.
