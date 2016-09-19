The law, which would change the way bosses can schedule their workers, has been embraced by labor groups and largely opposed by business organizations.

The Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposed law that would change the way employers can schedule their employees.

The “secure scheduling law” would mostly affect retail and food-service employers. The law would require that employers give workers 14 days notice of work schedules and institute additional “predictability pay” if a schedule is changed after being posted.

The law has been mostly opposed by business and retail groups, who claim the requirements would lead to rigid schedules and the hiring of fewer employees. Labor groups have been the law’s main and most vocal supporters, claiming it would ensure that work schedules are predictable and help employees get the hours they need and want.

It is likely the law will be embraced by the council given that it was unanimously passed out of the committee working the proposal. Seattle would be the second U.S. city to adopt “secure scheduling,” after San Francisco passed a similar law.

In addition to 14 days notice of schedules and “predictability pay,” the proposed law would require employees to give additional hours to existing part-time employees before hiring new workers and provide employees a good-faith estimate of the median number of hours they are expected to work each week and if they will be expected to work on-call shifts. The law applies to employees whose hours are worked at least half of the time in Seattle.

The council will vote on the law at its 2 p.m. meeting today at City Hall.