The company, which develops immunotherapies to potentially treat cancers and inflammatory diseases, went public by merging with another biotech, NivalisTherapeutics of Boulder, Colo.

Seattle’s newest publicly traded biotechnology company, Alpine Immune Sciences, made its market debut Monday with a 5 cent dip to close at $9.55.

The company went public by merging with another biotech, Nivalis Therapeutics of Boulder, Colo., which was rich in cash but had poor prospects after a drug trial failed last fall.

Alpine, led by former Dendreon founder Mitchell Gold, starts this new chapter with approximately $90 million, including $17 million raised from its venture backers to facilitate the combination with Nivalis.

With 13.8 million shares outstanding, three quarters of them owned by the pre-merger Alpine shareholders, the new company has a market capitalization of about $130 million.

Alpine, which describes itself as a developer of proprietary, protein-based immunotherapies to potentially treat cancers and inflammatory diseases, says it aims to apply for permission to begin its first clinical trial in the second half of 2018.