Overall, the local unemployment rate has been cut by more than half since peaking at 9.7 percent in summer 2009.

For the first time in more than eight years, the Seattle-area unemployment rate has dipped below 4 percent, a milestone in the region’s continued economic resurgence, according to new figures released Wednesday.

September’s 3.9 percent unemployment rate for the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area is down from 4.1 percent a month prior, and 4.6 percent a year ago.

It marks the first time since June 2008, when the region’s economy had just begun spiraling downward, that the jobless rate was below 4 percent, according to the state Employment Security Department.

Overall, the local unemployment rate has been cut by more than half since peaking at 9.7 percent in summer 2009.

But the current figure still lags behind the low point of 3.1 percent at the start of 2008. Before that, the last time the jobless rate had made it under 4 percent was 2000.

Statewide, the picture is getting a little better, as well: The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent in September, the second straight month of slight improvement after the rate previously hadn’t budged all year.

Washington’s rate was 5.7 percent both last month and a year ago. The current jobless rate is the same as it was last spring and summer, and is tied for the lowest since summer 2008.

The national trend is a little different: The 5 percent U.S. unemployment rate is up slightly from a month ago and has been increasing a bit since late spring. But it’s down a tick, overall, since a year ago.