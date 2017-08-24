Moss Adams, the largest accounting firm based in Seattle, will expand its presence in the interior West with its merger with Hein & Associates.

Seattle-based accounting firm Moss Adams has agreed to merge with a Denver firm in a deal that would significantly expand Moss Adams’ presence in the interior West.

Moss Adams announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to combine with accounting firm Hein & Associates for an undisclosed price. The merger is expected to take effect Nov. 1.

Hein’s partners, employees, offices and clients will be folded into Moss Adams when the deal closes, Moss Adams Chairman and CEO Chris Schmidt said. He did not expect layoffs.

Moss Adams initiated the merger talks in November.

The deal is expected to extend Moss Adams’ footprint in the interior West. Hein has about 300 employees at four offices in Dallas, Denver, Houston and Irvine, California.

Its annual revenue last year was $61 million, according to the trade publication Accounting Today.

Hein’s offices and staff in Texas and Colorado will become part of a central region that includes existing Moss Adams branches in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dallas; and Kansas City, Kansas.

Schmidt said the firm’s central region could generate about $100 million in annual revenue beginning in 2018. “It’s going to be a significant part of our business,” he said.

Moss Adams’ 2016 revenue was $527 million, making it the 13th-largest accounting firm in the nation by revenue, according to an annual ranking by Accounting Today.

By combining with Hein, Moss Adams will also get the Denver firm’s established practice for the oil and gas industry. “We’ve been in multiple industries,” Schmidt said, “but we’ve never been in oil-and- gas exploration and production.”

The interior West appealed to Moss Adams because of the region’s growth. The firm has also had West Coast clients move to interior states because of more favorable taxes and traffic, Schmidt said.

“We’re following our clients,” he said.

National accounting firms have Seattle-area offices, but Moss Adams is the largest accounting firm based in the city. It has about 2,600 employees in 25 offices.