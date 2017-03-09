NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Halliburton Co., down 40 cents to $50.89
The price of oil continued to slip and the struggles of energy companies deepened.
Sears Holdings Corp., up 52 cents to $8.01
The retailer posted a smaller quarterly loss than analysts expected as it worked to reduce costs.
PPG Industries Inc., down $3.90 to $102.93
The paint and coatings maker says it offered to buy Dutch company Akzo Nobel.
Staples Inc., down 47 cents to $8.49
The office supply retailer said it will close 70 more stores after it reported weak quarterly results.
Tailored Brands Inc., down $7.53 to $15.84
Investors were disappointed with the men’s apparel company’s quarterly results and outlook.
Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.20 to $16.07
The oil company agreed to sell a Canadian subsidiary for $2.5 billion and bought assets in the Southwestern U.S. for $1.1 billion.
American International Group Inc., down 23 cents to $63.21
The insurer said CEO Peter Hancock, who joined the company less than three years ago, will step down.
Cincinnati Financial Corp., up 66 cents to $73.42
Banks and financial companies outperformed the market as interest rates continued to rise.
