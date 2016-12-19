HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A scientist has pleaded guilty to charges he stole sensitive documents from a Connecticut military contractor and transported them to China.
Yu Long waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven.
The 38-year-old Chinese citizen and legal permanent U.S. resident worked until 2014 as a senior engineer and scientist for United Technologies Research Center.
One of the counts was conspiracy to steal trade secrets knowing they would benefit a foreign government. The other count was unlawful export of U.S. defense articles.
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Mary McCord says Long knew the documents would benefit China’s defense industry and contravene an embargo on U.S. Munitions List technology imposed on China.
