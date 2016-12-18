DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi Telecom Co. has bought a 10-percent stake in the ride-hailing app Careem, which is a Mideast competitor of Uber.
The largely state-owned communication firm announced Sunday in a stock exchange filing it bought the stake for $100 million.
Saudi Telecom Co. said the purchase is “in line with the company strategy to invest in the innovative digital world.”
Dubai-based Careem, which began operations in July 2012, operates in 11 countries across the Mideast.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
This is yet another big investment in ride-hailing apps for Saudi Arabia, an ultraconservative Sunni-ruled kingdom where women are not allowed to drive.
In June, the oil-rich nation’s sovereign investment fund announced it would invest $3.5 billion into San Francisco-based Uber. Uber has said 80 percent of its passengers in Saudi Arabia are women.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.