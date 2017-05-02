NEW YORK (AP) — Satellite radio giant SiriusXM is debuting a channel that’s all-Beatles, all the time.
Sirius said Tuesday it’s achieving a long-sought dream with its own Beatles channel, starting May 18. It comes a week before the band will release a retrospective box set to mark the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
SiriusXM chief Scott Greenstein says he’s made inquiries about starting a Beatles channel for several years, but didn’t want to press too hard when surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had individual projects to promote.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.