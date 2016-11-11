OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spokesman for SandRidge Energy Inc. says the Oklahoma City-based company is planning more layoffs.
David Kimmel told the Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2fk2WXs ) Friday that employees have been told that layoffs will occur soon, but he declined to say how many employees would be affected or when the layoffs would take place.
Kimmel said low commodity prices make the layoffs necessary for the long-term success of the oil and natural gas producer.
The announcement comes just more than a month after SandRidge emerged from bankruptcy and after it laid off 172 employees in February.
Most Read Stories
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trucker accused of keeping women as sex slaves gets 20 years
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
SandRidge had about 630 employees in October, including 350 at its Oklahoma City headquarters, down from 1,157 companywide and 548 in Oklahoma City at the end of 2015.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.