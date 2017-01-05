SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says its September-December profit surged 50 percent despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
The South Korean company’s mainstay semiconductor department cashed in on strong demand and tight supply for microchips during the period. Its semiconductor division is estimated to have contributed to more than half of its quarterly earnings.
Samsung posted 9.2 trillion won ($7.8 billion) in operating profit in its earnings preview Friday, up from 6.1 trillion won a year earlier.
Analysts polled by FactSet expected 8 trillion won.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
Sales fell 1 percent to 53 trillion won ($44.9 billion).
Samsung said that it will share “very soon” details on why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caught fire last year, leading to the recall of millions of the devices from consumers around the world.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.