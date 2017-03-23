SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shareholders of Samsung Electronics are praising the company for big gains in its share price while lamenting its involvement in a massive political scandal that brought the arrest of the company’s de facto leader.

Kwon Oh-hyun, Samsung’s chief executive, told an annual shareholders meeting Friday that the scandal was regrettable, but that the company did nothing illegal.

Five Samsung executives, including its vice chairman and founding family heir apparent Lee Jae-yong, have been indicted on bribery and other charges linked to the scandal, which led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

Calls to reform Samsung and other big businesses are gaining momentum and some shareholders expressed concern over growing public hostility to South Korea’s biggest company.