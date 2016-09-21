SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says it has received three reports of Galaxy Note 7 battery fires in China.

The company said Wednesday that Samsung and its battery supplier Amperex Technology Ltd. had investigated two of those cases in China and found the cause of the fires was external.

Samsung was unable to obtain the sample for the reported third Note 7 fire because the consumer refused to hand in the phone.

Two reports of Samsung phone fires emerged on Chinese social media over the weekend, rattling nerves there because China is the only country where Samsung has continued to sell the Galaxy Note 7 despite a global recall earlier this month.

The company has recalled 2.5 million handsets in 10 countries due to a battery manufacturing flaw.