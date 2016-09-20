SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung says new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones will be available in U.S. stores starting Wednesday to replace about 1 million devices that are being recalled because of a problem with batteries catching fire.

The South Korean company also says it’s pushing out two software updates through wireless carriers: One will show a green battery icon to confirm that a Note 7 device is a new one that isn’t affected by the battery problem. The other will display a short notification to owners of old Note 7 phones, telling them to turn off the device and take it in for a replacement.

Samsung is coordinating the recall with U.S. safety officials, who say the batteries in 92 devices overheated or caught fire since the Note 7 went on sale last month.