SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung says it’s halting sales of the star-crossed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires involving new devices that were supposed to be safe replacements for recalled models.

The company says consumers with original Note 7 devices or replacements they obtained after the recall should turn off the power and seek a refund or exchange them for different phones.

The announcement follows several new incidents of overheating last week and deals a further blow to the world’s largest smartphone company. U.S. consumer safety officials said they’re investigating five incidents of fire or overheating since the company announced a recall last month.

Leading wireless carriers have already said they would stop distributing new Note 7 phones as replacements for the earlier recall.