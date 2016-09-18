SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones reportedly have caught fire in China in what, if confirmed, would be the first such incidents in that country.

A user of Chinese social media posted on Sunday messages saying a friend’s Note 7 caught fire over the weekend. South Korean and Chinese news reports say a second Note 7 user reported a phone exploded Sunday.

Samsung has announced a recall for some phones in China but says other sales will go ahead because the Note 7 sold in China uses a different battery than those linked to problems elsewhere.

Samsung did not respond to emails seeking comment.