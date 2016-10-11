The demise of the premium phone is a major setback for the world’s largest maker of smartphones.

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics’ decision to kill its troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is a humbling about-face for the South Korean giant and its global brand.

In an unprecedented move, the company will no longer produce or market the smartphones.

The demise of the Galaxy Note 7 is a major setback for Samsung, the world’s largest maker of smartphones. The premium device — with a 5.7-inch screen, curved contours and comparatively high price — won praise from consumers and reviewers, and was the company’s most ambitious effort yet to take on Apple for the high-end market.

But Samsung has struggled to address reports that the Galaxy Note 7 could overheat and catch fire because of a manufacturing flaw. Last month, the company said it would recall 2.5 million phones to fix the problem.

In recent days, Galaxy Note 7 users emerged with reports that some devices that had supposedly been repaired were overheating, smoking and even bursting into flames.

And Monday, Samsung asked Note 7 customers to power off the phones while it worked on the problem.

In a statement filed with the South Korean stock exchange late Tuesday, Samsung said it had made a “final decision” to stop production.

It was unclear where the Galaxy Note 7’s problem began. But Samsung’s fight to catch up with Apple by cramming increasingly sophisticated features into the device may have been the phone’s undoing.

Industry experts are scrutinizing Samsung’s supply chain to see whether the rush to market caused technical problems or led to corners being cut.