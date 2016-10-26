SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics said Thursday that it has confirmed 140 cases of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone overheating or catching fire. Samsung’s President Shin Jong-kyun apologized at a meeting with shareholders, saying the company still does not know what is causing the problem.

Here are key details of the crisis:

—NUMBER OF SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 7s MANUFACTURED AND THEN RECALLED: 2.5 million

—NUMBER OF NOTE 7s SOLD TO CONSUMERS: 1.59 million

—REPLACEMENT PHONES PROVIDED TO CUSTOMERS: 1.47 million

—REPORTS OF OVERHEATING: 220 in original phones, 119 in replacement phones

—SAMPLES OF PHONES INVESTIGATED: 117 original phones, 90 replacement phones

—TOTAL CASES SAMSUNG WAS UNABLE TO INVESTIGATE: 47

—NUMBER OF OVERHEATING INCIDENTS LINKED TO PHONE OR BATTERY PROBLEMS: 85 original phones, 55 replacement phones

—WHAT SAMSUNG IS DOING NOW? The company is investigating every aspect of the smartphones’ batteries, other hardware, software and the manufacturing processes. Regulators and independent third party experts such as UL, an independent product safety company, also are investigating.

—WHAT COMES NEXT? Samsung warns it could take a long time to determine exactly why Note 7s were overheating. After failing the first time to resolve the problem, Shin said the company is determined to get it right.

