Nearly 3 million Samsung washing machines are being recalled in the U.S. following multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, due to “excessive vibration.”

Samsung is the South Korean company that last month was forced to recall millions of its of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after batteries inside began to overheat and catch fire.

Safety officials cited 733 reports of malfunctioning, top-loading washing machines and nine injuries, including a broken jaw and an injured shoulder.

The recall Friday affects 34 models of washing machines manufactured between 2011 and this year. Samsung is offering free repairs, a rebate on the cost of a new machine or a full refund for machines purchased in the last 30 days.