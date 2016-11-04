Nearly 3 million Samsung washing machines are being recalled in the U.S. following multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, due to “excessive vibration.”
Samsung is the South Korean company that last month was forced to recall millions of its of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after batteries inside began to overheat and catch fire.
Safety officials cited 733 reports of malfunctioning, top-loading washing machines and nine injuries, including a broken jaw and an injured shoulder.
The recall Friday affects 34 models of washing machines manufactured between 2011 and this year. Samsung is offering free repairs, a rebate on the cost of a new machine or a full refund for machines purchased in the last 30 days.
