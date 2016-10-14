Salesforce.com, the enterprise software maker that had been the most likely bidder for the embattled social media company, has declined to pursue a takeover.

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter may have to fix its problems on its own, at least for now.

Salesforce.com, the enterprise software maker that had been the most likely bidder for the embattled social media company, has declined to pursue a takeover.

“In this case we’ve walked away,” Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s chief executive, told The Financial Times in an interview published Friday.

As Salesforce exits, virtually no other suitors seem likely to emerge. Rumors of potential other bidders — Google, Disney and Apple were among the names floated — quickly evaporated.

That leaves Twitter largely on its own, at least in the near term. And the move will please Salesforce investors, many of whom detested the idea of a pricey and distracting bid for the social network.

Shares of Twitter, which had stabilized on the hopes that Salesforce might still make a bid, dropped about 5 percent in afternoon trading Friday, to $16.88.

And shares of Salesforce rose about 5 percent, to $74.27.

The interview all but confirms that Twitter will need to pursue a self-help plan rather than looking to a new owner that could shield it from the skepticism of stock market investors.

During the weeks when rumors of a Twitter deal reached fever pitch, speculation swirled around potential divides within the company’s board. Among those who opposed a sale, at least at first, was Jack Dorsey, its co-founder and chief executive.

More recently, Dorsey had become increasingly open to selling the company. Without a deal, Dorsey and his team are more likely to face tough questions when earnings are reported on Oct. 27.

Twitter executives have considered selling some units or laying off employees, as The New York Times reported last month. It could sell Vine, the mobile short-video service, or MoPub, a mobile advertising business. The investment banks Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co. are advising it on its options.

“There is declining advertising interest in Twitter,” said Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “When you overlay that with the company’s current fundamentals, you’ll see very little top line revenue growth next year.”