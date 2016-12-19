DETROIT (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will decide the fate of a government regulation that would electronically limit speeds of new tractor-trailer rigs.
Safety advocates were hoping for a decision before President Obama leaves office. They worry that Trump could cancel the regulation.
Two federal agencies proposed the rule that would cap truck speeds at 60- to 68-miles-per-hour. Advocates sought the regulation in 2006 saying it would make highways safer. A public comment period ended earlier this month. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the normal regulatory process will take at least until August.
Advocates plan to lobby for the rule, saying it fits Trump’s definition of common-sense regulations.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- UW's Keishawn Bierria on Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, Azeem Victor and more
Trump’s transition team wouldn’t comment on the rule and said it’s focusing on building the new administration.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.