SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento Uber driver is being credited for helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://nbcnews.to/2in7yOC ) that driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a teen and heard them talk about delivering the girl to a “John” and getting money from him.

Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called police and began streaming live on Facebook.

Elk Grove Police spokesman Officer Chris Trim says police detained 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. They were later arrested and charged.

Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has been released. The victim was a runaway. Authorities are trying to locate her parents or guardians.

Uber thanked Avila for his quick thinking.

