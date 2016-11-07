MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian news agencies are reporting that Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who became governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, is resigning.
Saakashvili was appointed governor of the corruption-riddled Black Sea region in May 2015 but in recent months he has expressed increasing frustration with attempts to drive out corrupt officials.
In his Monday resignation announcement, Saakashvili said he regards Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who had appointed him to the governor’s job, as one of those supporting corruption in Odessa, according to the Interfax news agency.
Saakashvili was quoted as saying he would begin “a new step in the fight,” but it was not immediately clear what that would entail. H was stripped of his Georgian citizenship after becoming Odessa governor.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.