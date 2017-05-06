SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leading presidential candidates in South Korea have tried to tap into public discontent over youth unemployment and corruption, but the lack of concrete plans means their economic agenda did not gain much attention during the campaign.

Demand for change in South Korea’s economic system remains high as growth and wealth continue to be concentrated in the hands of top few family-run business giants known as chaebol.

Anger over allegations of collusion between big businesses and the government helped trigger massive protests that led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye in March and the arrest of the Samsung heir.

Liberal front-runner Moon Jae-in believes a bigger government would be better for creating jobs. His main rival Ahn Cheol-soo says the government should stay away from the private sector.