SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leading presidential candidates in South Korea have tried to tap into public discontent over youth unemployment and corruption, but the lack of concrete plans means their economic agenda did not gain much attention during the campaign.
Demand for change in South Korea’s economic system remains high as growth and wealth continue to be concentrated in the hands of top few family-run business giants known as chaebol.
Anger over allegations of collusion between big businesses and the government helped trigger massive protests that led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye in March and the arrest of the Samsung heir.
Liberal front-runner Moon Jae-in believes a bigger government would be better for creating jobs. His main rival Ahn Cheol-soo says the government should stay away from the private sector.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.