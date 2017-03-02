WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to revamp the nation’s health care system is being drafted this weekend.
That’s according to Colorado congressman Mike Coffman, who says House Speaker Paul Ryan has told GOP colleagues that leaders will draft the legislation this weekend.
Coffman described Ryan’s remarks after Republicans met privately Thursday to discuss replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law with their own programs.
Several Republicans say leaders want the House to approve legislation in the next few weeks. The hope is to give the Senate time to consider the bill before Congress takes a spring break in early April.
Lawmakers have said House committees could have initial votes on legislation as early as next week.
Republicans remain divided over key issues, including a proposed new tax on some employer-provided health plans.
