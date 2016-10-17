LONDON (AP) — Russian broadcaster RT says Britain’s NatWest bank has shut down its accounts without explanation.

The editor of the government-funded television channel, Margarita Simonyan, tweeted Monday: “They’ve closed our accounts in Britain. All our accounts. ‘The decision is not subject to review.’ Praise be to freedom of speech!”

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, published what appears to be a letter from NatWest informing the broadcaster that “we have recently undertaken a review of your banking arrangements with us and reached the conclusion that we will no longer provide these facilities.”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group, which owns NatWest, had no immediate comment. Neither did Britain’s Treasury.

On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he wanted to increase pressure on Russia over its military campaign in Syria.