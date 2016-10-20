MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has identified the Russian arrested in the Czech Republic on suspicion of cyberattacks in the United States.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gave his name at a Thursday briefing as Yevgeny Nikulin. She said the ministry is working to prevent his extradition to the United States and he has been provided a lawyer.
The arrest was announced by Czech police on Wednesday. A police spokesman, David Schoen, told The Associated Press the arrest was made on Oct. 5.
Details of the case have not been made public. Hours after the arrest, a statement by the networking site LinkedIn suggested the arrest was connected to a breach of its member information in 2012.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.