MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and Google have reached an agreement to settle a two-year-old case against Google for requiring the pre-installation of some of its apps on mobile devices using the Android system.
The agreement was announced Monday by Alexei Dostenko, deputy head of Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, according to Russian news reports.
Under the settlement, Google is to pay 439 million rubles ($7.8 million) in fines and will not limit the pre-installation of third-party apps, the reports said.
The case was brought to the FAS in 2015 by Yandex, which is Russia’s dominant search engine and offers various apps including a popular one for ordering taxis. Yandex’s shares surged 6 percent on the Moscow stock exchange after the settlement was announced.
