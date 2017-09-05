She’ll be the first female CEO of the Seattle global asset management firm.

Seattle global asset management firm Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its new CEO.

Seitz, Russell Investments’ first female CEO, previously was head of investment management at Chicago-based William Blair Investment Management.

She is succeeding Len Brennan, Russell Investments’ sixth CEO, who will remain as chairman until the end of the year and then become a strategic adviser.

The CEO switch comes just 15 months after the company was acquired by TA Associates and Reverence Capital Partners.

“We are excited to welcome Michelle as Russell Investments’ new CEO, and believe that her forward-looking leadership will help propel the firm into a new phase of evolution and growth that will benefit clients and associates alike,” said Todd R. Crockett, managing director of TA Associates.

Seitz has been an executive at William Blair for 19 years.