NEW YORK (AP) — The rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group’s name without permission.
The group says the defendants are utilizing its name in the “production, advertising, promotion, marketing, sale and distribution of various products, including glasses, t-shirts and patches.”
It says the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it says has generated more than $100 million in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.
The suit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell.
Amazon and Wal-Mart, which also owns Jet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.