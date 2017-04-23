Tom Rothman brings an in-your-face style to struggling Sony Pictures, and he has reshaped the movie and television studio to emphasize low-cost productions that could produce strong profits if they yield a few hits.

LAS VEGAS — A gladiator, indeed.

Thomas E. Rothman, Sony’s movie chairman, walked into the Coliseum at Caesars Palace here last month and paced on stage as 4,000 movie-theater executives watched. He then charged through a presentation intended to convince them that his studio — finally — had a lineup of hits. He called it “the new Sony.”

There was sizzling footage from “Baby Driver,” a heist thriller and pseudomusical set for release June 28. Next came clips from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” arriving in July, and an eye-popping preview of a “Blade Runner” sequel. “Netflix, my ass,” Rothman blurted out, to cheers.

Tom Rothman Age: 62 Position: Chairman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Previously: Chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment 2000-2005, then chairman and CEO 2005-2013 Education: B.A., Brown University; JD, Columbia University School of Law Source: NYT, Bloomberg, Sony

Since taking over Sony’s struggling studio in February 2015, Rothman, 62, has worked feverishly to execute a turnaround. He has made some progress, especially in areas such as film budgets (now much lower) and the international box office. But Rothman has yet to deliver a global hit that he can claim as his own — the kind that would cement his leadership in the eyes of Hollywood and at Sony headquarters in Tokyo.

The pressure to find one is increasing. Sony Pictures Entertainment is in the midst of hiring a chief executive to succeed Michael Lynton, who stepped down in January. That person, who will be Rothman’s boss, faces all kinds of fires. Sony’s two top television production executives, for instance, have not yet renewed their expiring contracts. But a new chief executive could also decide to tweak the movie division if he (or she, albeit that is unlikely) believes results are not coming fast enough.

The good news, analysts and longtime Hollywood power players say, is that the films Rothman has lined up — at least on paper and in early footage — look like the stuff of which profitable movie companies are made. Even modest financial improvement would go a long way; in February, Sony took a nearly $1 billion write-down on its movie- and television-production business, something it attributed in part to the accelerating deterioration in the home-entertainment market.

“Here is why I believe that Tom is the right person to be running that studio,” Ari Emanuel, co-chief executive of the William Morris Endeavor talent agency, said by phone from India, where he was on a meditation retreat. “He understands that the movie business is not about 2017. It’s about 2020. It’s about the challenges that are coming.”

Emanuel added, “I don’t think you could find anyone better.”

What about Rothman’s in-your-face operating style, which irritates some producers and members of his own staff? “He’s tough,” Emanuel said. “I happen to enjoy the straight shooting.”

Ousted at Fox

Rothman, who declined to comment for this article, joined Sony in 2013 after being ousted as chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment. Amy Pascal, then Sony’s top movie executive, charged Rothman with reviving TriStar Productions, a semimoribund Sony division. He set about putting together creatively bold, modestly budgeted films like “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” a military parable directed by Ang Lee, and “The Walk,” a 3-D thriller directed by Robert Zemeckis. Both were flops.

After a devastating cyberattack on Sony in 2014, Pascal left the studio, with Rothman succeeding her as movie chairman. He started restructuring the marketing group, overhauling the consumer-products operation, shifting the studio’s priorities to China and other growing foreign markets, tripling animation production and emphasizing low-cost, high-profit faith-based films.

Rothman, a cinema historian, has also been vocal about the need for Hollywood to invest in original movie ideas.

“Too much homogeneity will speed up, not stave off, the decline of our beloved art form,” Rothman said in January when he accepted the Producers Guild of America’s milestone award.

But recharting an old-line studio’s course takes years. Because event movies take so long to plan and produce — visual effects work alone can take a year — some of Rothman’s bigger efforts are only now arriving.

One example is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which is scheduled for release in December and stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Revived ‘Jumanji’

When it became known that Rothman and his team were working intensely to revive “Jumanji,” a 1995 family fantasy about children trapped in a board game, movie fans groaned: a sure sign of desperation as Rothman scoured Sony’s library for potential franchises. But the tone instantly changed when the studio unveiled comedic “Welcome to the Jungle” footage in Las Vegas. A likely hit? The cheer that erupted from theater owners afterward was a positive sign.

As every studio knows, one megahit can turn the tide. Rothman’s lineup could well have one or more. Spider-Man has been overworked in the past decade, but fan buzz for “Homecoming” is strong, in part because with this one, unlike earlier Spider-Man movies, Marvel Studios is deeply involved. “Baby Driver,” which stars a pouty-lipped Ansel Elgort and was made for just $35 million, could be a sleeper smash.

Not every movie on Rothman’s schedule will succeed. One big question mark is “The Dark Tower,” a $60 million action adventure adapted from the Stephen King book series and set for release in August. But no one can say that Rothman — emotional and feisty, a throwback to the movie bosses of old — is not giving a turnaround his all.

During the Las Vegas presentation, which was part of the CinemaCon convention, Rothman engaged in banter with Ryan Gosling, who stars in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.” They discussed shooting a scene for the $150 million movie (a collaboration with Alcon Entertainment) that involved Gosling being doused with water — repeatedly.

“You were actually the only person with the power to stop that,” Gosling said, feigning frustration. “And yet you did nothing.”

Rothman laughed and said, “As a matter of fact, I think I was in the back saying, ‘You know, I think we need one more.’ ”