BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government plans to meet to repeal an emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct, a law that has prompted massive protests at home and widespread condemnation from abroad.

In an abrupt about-face, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said he would implement the measure at an emergency meeting Sunday because he didn’t want to “divide Romania … Romania in this moment seems broken in two.”

Protesters were angry that the measure waters down the country’s fight against corrupt officials, including the ruling Social Democrats’ party leader. Tens of thousands took to the streets for the fifth consecutive day Saturday and another huge rally is planned for Sunday.

It’s not clear what effects the repeal would have on the decree passed Wednesday. The Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the decree this week.