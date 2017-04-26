BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Some 200 taxis and buses have parked outside the government offices in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, demanding that Uber and other online taxi services be outlawed in the country.
Transport in the already crowded city was disrupted Wednesday morning as the protest, scheduled to last until the evening, got underway.
Drivers arrived early and parked their yellow taxis and blew vuvuzela horns in protest. Some met Premier Sorin Grindeanu to present their demands.
Bogdan Dinca, a transport union leader, told The Associated Press that they want the government to approve an emergency ordinance “to eradicate the piracy” they accuse Uber of. The ordinance awaits final approval by the prime minister.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
The Confederation of Licensed Transport Operators says it wants “online technology platforms that provide unauthorized taxi services to be outlawed,” to protect licensed carriers.
Uber says it is a ride-sharing service with transparent costs and its drivers pay taxes. It says some 250,000 clients have used its services in the Romanian capital and other major cities in the past two years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.