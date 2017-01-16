Rolls-Royce, the maker of jet engines and other power systems, said Monday that it had agreed to pay $817 million to resolve several long-running bribery and corruption inquiries.

The company said that it had reached so-called deferred-prosecution agreements with the Serious Fraud Office of Britain, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice. It also reached a leniency agreement with the Ministério Público Federal of Brazil.

The Serious Fraud Office is expected to seek approval of the agreement at a court hearing on Tuesday.

The agreements relate to several inquiries into potential bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in a number of overseas markets, Rolls-Royce said. “Rolls-Royce has cooperated fully with the authorities and will continue to do so,” the company said in a news release.

The Serious Fraud Office first approached Rolls-Royce in 2012, with the regulator beginning a formal inquiry in 2013. Rolls-Royce said at the time that it had been asked by the Serious Fraud Office about “allegations of malpractice in Indonesia and China” and said that its own inquiry had identified “matters of concern in these and in other overseas markets.”

The company said it would provide additional details about the finalized agreements at the appropriate time. The Serious Fraud Office confirmed on Monday that it had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the Rolls-Royce, but it was subject to judicial approval.

Rolls-Royce’s products include engines for civilian and military aircraft, as well as turbines for the electrical power and energy industries.