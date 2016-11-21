NEW YORK (AP) — A painting by Norman Rockwell that depicts the undecided voter sentiment during the 1944 presidential election — much like the 2016 race — has sold for $6.5 million at an auction of American art in New York.

“Which One? (Undecided; Man in Voting Booth)” shows a man standing in a voting booth clutching a newspaper while pondering the choice between Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

It was sold at Sotheby’s on Monday and just topped its high pre-sale estimate of $6 million.

The painting came from the estate of horse racing executive Ogden Mills Phipps, who acquired it in 1985.

Rockwell is best known for his covers of The Saturday Evening Post that capture the spirit and popular culture of everyday American life.