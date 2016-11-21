NEW YORK (AP) — A painting by Norman Rockwell that depicts the undecided voter sentiment during the 1944 presidential election — much like the 2016 race — has sold for $6.5 million at an auction of American art in New York.
“Which One? (Undecided; Man in Voting Booth)” shows a man standing in a voting booth clutching a newspaper while pondering the choice between Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
It was sold at Sotheby’s on Monday and just topped its high pre-sale estimate of $6 million.
The painting came from the estate of horse racing executive Ogden Mills Phipps, who acquired it in 1985.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Northwest towns expect new timber jobs under Trump: How that might happen
Rockwell is best known for his covers of The Saturday Evening Post that capture the spirit and popular culture of everyday American life.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.