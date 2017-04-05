ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Donald Trump, domes and minarets are out.
Rock ‘n’ roll and guitars — lots of guitars — are in as the Hard Rock chain redoes Atlantic City’s former Trump Taj Mahal casino.
The company owned by Florida’s Seminole Indian tribe on Wednesday unveiled its $375 million plan for the shuttered casino resort, which it bought last month from billionaire investor Carl Icahn and plans to reopen by summer 2018.
It will draw on the world’s largest collection of music memorabilia to help brand the new resort.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band and “The Sopranos” TV fame says he’ll periodically broadcast his radio show from there and will help organize beach concerts.
Hotel guests will be lent Fender electric guitars to play in their rooms.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.