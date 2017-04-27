Share story

By
The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche says revenues rose 4 percent in the first quarter, powered partly by improved U.S. sales of two recently launched cancer medicines.

The Basel-based company, a leading cancer-drug specialist, reported sales of 12.9 billion Swiss francs ($13 billion dollars).

U.S. sales climbed 6 percent thanks to recent release of Tecentriq, for some types of bladder and lung cancer, and Alcensa for lung cancer.

Sales of Roche’s top seller MabThera/Rituxan, for some types of blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis, rose 4 percent to 1.9 billion francs. Generic competition dented sales of flu treatment Tamiflu.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

CEO Severin Schwan hailed U.S. approval for multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus, and said Roche was on track to meet its 2017 targets: Sales are expected to grow in low- to mid-single-digit percentage points.

The Associated Press