MILAN (AP) — Roberto Cavalli creative director Peter Dundas is leaving after only three seasons.
The fashion house said Dundas, who took over in March 2015, presented his final womenswear collection last month during Milan Fashion Week.
Roberto Cavalli CEO Gian Giacomo Ferraris said the house was going through a period of transformation and that a new creative director will be named. Several fashion houses are going through similar transitions.
The Norwegian-born Dundas had worked at Cavalli during its heyday from 2002-2005 and returned after completing a seven-year run as Pucci’s creative director. He had the delicate task of reviving a brand viewed as past its prime while retaining its most iconic elements after Cavalli sold a majority stake to private equity firm Clessidra.
Cavalli retains a 10 percent stake and remains a consultant.
