NEW YORK — Fred’s, a small regional drugstore chain from Memphis, Tenn., has had a very good week.

It all started Tuesday, when Fred’s said it would pay $950 million to buy 865 stores that Rite Aid needed to sell to appease antitrust regulators and close its $9.4 billion buyout deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

The deal will more than double Fred’s current store count of 650. CEO Michael Bloom called it a “transformative event.”

Fred’s stock has soared since, rising about 75 percent this week, its biggest one-week gain since its shares began trading nearly 25 years ago.

Rite Aid’s 4,600 stores are spread out around the country, but its biggest presence is along the coasts, in states such as Washington, California, New York and New Jersey.

The companies won’t announce which stores Fred’s will buy until the deal between Walgreens and Rite Aid closes, which is expected to happen in the first half of next year. And Fred’s could buy more Rite Aid stores if the U.S. government requires it to. Walgreens and Rite Aid are expected to be left with about 12,000 stores.