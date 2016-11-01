PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise over a long-delayed project to build a new computer system for the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in state Superior Court seeks a temporary restraining order requiring the Palo Alto, California-based company to keep working on the project. It says the state has already paid more than $13 million for a DMV system that hasn’t been fully delivered.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN’-doh) says the company is unfairly demanding more money to complete an 8-year-old upgrade. She cites a 2013 pledge made by CEO Meg Whitman to get it done.

HP Enterprise says it met its contractual obligations and tried to reach a resolution. The company was one of two formed last year by the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Inc.