TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A retired Amtrak supervisor has admitted soliciting and accepting more than $7,000 worth of items from a New Jersey vendor as a reward for spending more than $185,000.
Louis Moschitti pleaded guilty Tuesday to corruptly soliciting things of value with the intent to be rewarded in connection with transactions of Amtrak, where he was a building and bridges supervisor.
Prosecutors say from April 2010 to July 2013 he used his Amtrak procurement charge card to make more than $185,000 in purchases from Bayway Lumber in Linden. They say he received a television, a camera, tires and a sound system as a reward for his official purchases.
The 68-year-old Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, resident faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.
