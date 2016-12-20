Lynnwood-based Zumiez and five other retailers have agreed to stop using on-call scheduling practices, following an inquiry by attorneys general in several states. The practice is among those also targeted by Seattle’s ‘secure scheduling’ law passed this fall.

Lynnwood-based Zumiez and five other retailers have agreed to stop using on-call scheduling practices, after an inquiry by attorneys general in several states.

Zumiez, which has more than 600 stores across the U.S. selling skateboarding and snowboarding clothes and accessories geared toward young people, joined Aeropostale, Carter’s, David’s Tea, Disney and PacSun in the move.

All reported they had been using on-call shifts, but after discussions with the AGs’ offices, agreed to stop doing so, according to a news release from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

None of the six companies is currently using on-call shifts, according to the news release.

Zumiez did not respond to a request for comment.

On-call scheduling requires employees to call their employer shortly before the start of a scheduled shift to find out if they will actually be assigned to work that day, making it difficult for many to schedule child care or make other arrangements.

Schneiderman estimated that about 50,000 workers nationwide would benefit from the agreement.

In addition to not using on-call scheduling, four of the six retailers, including Zumiez, committed to providing employees with their work schedules at least one week in advance.

Scheduling practices have become a major focus among workers’ advocates nationwide, with calls to employers to provide more advance notice of schedules, and to stop practices such as on-calling scheduling and “clopening” shifts in which employees are assigned to close a store late at night and then open it early the next day.

Seattle passed a “secure scheduling” law this fall that requires employers to post work schedules two weeks in advance, to pay an additional amount when employers add hours to the posted schedule, and to pay halftime for any hours not worked when an employee is sent home early from an assigned shift.

Employees receive half-time pay for any shift they are on-call and do not get called into work.

The law, which will take effect July 1, will apply to large retailers and quick-serve food-and-drink establishments with 500 or more workers, and to full-service restaurants with both 500 or more employees and 40 or more locations.

Some or all of the attorneys general from eight states (not including Washington) and the District of Columbia, had earlier sent letters to 15 retailers, including the six in Tuesday’s agreement, inquiring about their use of on-call shifts.

The other nine companies — American Eagle, Payless, Coach, Forever 21, Vans, Justice Just for Girls, BCBG Maxazria, Tilly’s, and Uniqlo — said they did not use the practice of on-call scheduling or had recently ended it, according to the news release from Schneiderman.